Police 'very concerned' after man vanishes on night out

Missing: Aaron Connolly was last seen in Edinburgh. Police Scotland / Pixabay

Police are "very concerned" for the welfare of a missing man who disappeared after a night out in Edinburgh.

Aaron Connolly, 27, was last in contact with his family at 2.15am on Saturday morning, but has not been heard from since.

Mr Connolly, who has tattoos on his arms and on his ring finger, is from East Renfrewshire and has connections in Glasgow, but he may have travelled to Inverness or Aberdeen by bus.

PC Izabella Sadlik said: "We are very concerned for Aaron's wellbeing and urge him to get in contact with his family or friends.

"Anyone who thinks they may have seen him last night in Edinburgh city centre or this morning is urged to contact Police Scotland."

