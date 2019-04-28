Search for schoolgirl who vanished after boarding train
Zoe Ferguson, 14, was last seen at Inverkeithing railway station at around 3.40pm on Friday.
A Fife schoolgirl has disappeared after boarding a train to Edinburgh.
It is believed she was heading to Edinburgh Waverley.
The teenager has gone missing before, but never for this length of time.
Her family are now growing increasingly concerned.
Sergeant Lesley Duncan said: "We believe Zoe has boarded a train from Inverkeithing to Edinburgh Waverley. "Zoe has gone missing before but never for this length of time and we, as well as her family, are concerned."
If you have seen the teen, call 101.
