Teenage girl sexually assaulted in shopping centre

The 13-year-old was in the Poundland store when she was grabbed from behind on Saturday.

Assault: The incident took place at The Centre in Livingston.

A 13-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted by a man in a shopping centre.

She was grabbed from behind in the Poundland store at The Centre in Livingston on Saturday around 1.20pm.

He then ran off into the shopping centre and police are now appealing for anyone who saw a man in his 40s wearing a grey shirt with the sleeves rolled up running from the shop.

Detective constable Jo McCall, of Livingston CID, said: "This was a frightening attack on a young girl, which left her incredibly upset, though, thankfully, uninjured.

"Customers may have dash-cams attached to their vehicles and may have recorded the suspects.

"I would ask everyone to check their footage and if you believe it's captured anything relevant then please contact police immediately."

