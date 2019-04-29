  • STV
CCTV images of car 'used in murder' of Trainspotting actor

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Police have issued photos of a grey Ford Kuga SUV after Bradley Welsh was shot dead in Edinburgh.

Bradley Welsh: The actor was murdered.
Bradley Welsh: The actor was murdered.

CCTV has been released of a car thought to have been used in the murder of a Trainspotting 2 actor.

Bradley Welsh was shot dead in a stairwell as he was heading into his basement flat to see his partner and daughter on Chester Street, Edinburgh, at 8pm on Wednesday.

A neighbour tried to save the boxer's life but he was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the head.

Police have released CCTV of a grey Ford Kuga SUV which was near Mr Welsh's flat at the time of the murder.

Car: CCTV has been issued.
Car: CCTV has been issued.

The vehicle, which had the registration CX68 XVV, was later recovered by police on Saturday, April 20.

Officers believe the Ford was on William Street at 7.30pm, prior to the killing.

It was then driven through the town, arriving at Kaimes Avenue in Kirknewton at 9pm on the same evening.

Superintendent Allan Burton said: "We are still undertaking significant lines of inquiry in our investigation and would now like to ask for assistance from the public in helping us establish the movements of this Ford Kuga.

"We want to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle in and around Chester Street prior to the incident. This will help us identify any occupants and the route taken prior to arriving in Kirknewton.

"If you believe you have information about the Ford Kuga, those who utilised it, or anything else that may be of relevance to our ongoing inquiries then please come forward."

Murdered: Bradley Welsh was shot dead.
Murdered: Bradley Welsh was shot dead. Holyrood Boxing Gym

Two men were arrested in connection with the actor's death but both have been released. 

Mr Welsh starred alongside Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller, and Robert Carlyle in T2 Trainspotting, playing the gangland figure Mr Doyle.

The dad was targeted after leaving the Holyrood Boxing Gym, which he founded.

