Man arrested after 'brandishing pellet gun' near school

Armed police were called to Leith Links near St Mary's Primary School in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh: A 24-year-old man has been arrested.

A man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a soft pellet gun outside a school.

Armed police were called to Leith Links near St Mary's Primary School in Edinburgh at 8.15am on Monday.

Officers were alerted to reports of a 24-year-old man with a firearm before he was said to have had a soft pellet gun.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh can confirm that a 24-year-old man has been arrested following the recovery of a weapon at Leith Links.

"The incident was reported to police around 8.15am on Monday following reports of a man with a firearm.

"Armed officers responded and the man was quickly arrested and taken in to custody. At no point was there any risk to the public.

"Officers are continuing to investigate the full circumstances."

