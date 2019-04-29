Dempster hits out at 'idiot' Hearts fan over derby damage

The Hibs chief executive shared a clip showing a football supporter breaking a seat at Easter Road.

Dempster: Hit out at 'idiot' Hearts fan. SNS

Leeann Dempster has hit out after a video was shared online showing a Hearts fan breaking a seat during Sunday's Edinburgh derby.

The Hibernian chief executive branded the supporter in the 16-second clip an "idiot" as she said he cost his own club "around £60".

Dempster, 48, also said she would contact Hearts in a bid to identify and ban the man involved from attending another Hibs game as she appealed for the "numpties" to cut out this "crappy behaviour".

The incident took place during a 1-1 draw between the sides at Easter Road.

The footage showing a man in the Hearts end kicking a green seat until in breaks was posted online a short while after the game.

Commenting on the clip Dempster said: "You just cost your club around £60 mate - this will be shared with our colleagues at @JamTarts to see if we can identify you and have you banned from OUR stadium in the future.

"We are all sick of this type of behaviour. #callingyouanidiot"

She then added: "I know the vast majority of folk enjoyed a good old derby on field scrap yesterday with no hassle or annoyance.

"My challenge to the numpties - find a way to express yourself and support YOUR club without all this crappy behaviour."

A late Uche Ikpeazu goal earned a point for Hearts after a Christophe Berra own goal put the home side ahead midway through the second-half.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We are investigating following a number of reports of damage to seating at Hibernian Football Club's Easter Road Stadium following Saturday's Edinburgh Derby."