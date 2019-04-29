Pensioner dies in hospital following two-car smash

An 84-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in the crash in Dunfermline on Friday afternoon.

Fatal crash: A985 near High Valleyfield. Google 2019

A pensioner has died following a two-car smash in Fife.

An 84-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in the crash between two cars on the A985 near High Valleyfield, Dunfermline, at 3.45pm on Friday.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, where he passed away from his injuries on Sunday.

A 54-year-old man, who was driving a green Ford Escort westbound, collided with the pensioner's silver Renault Megane.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by air ambulance with serious injuries.

The road was closed for five and a half hours while investigations were carried out.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Stephen Quinn said: "Sadly, as a result of the collision, a man has lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

"The driver of the Ford Escort sustained serious injuries that he continues to recover from and we are grateful to those who stopped to assist at the scene of the collision and who have provided information to help with our inquiries so far.

"I'd ask anyone who has relevant dash-cam footage or information, and who hasn't yet provided this to officers, to contact us as soon as possible."

