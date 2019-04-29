Scotland's oldest woman Annie dies at 109

Annie Lean's village had no electricity or sewage system when she was born in 1909.

Annie Lean: Got birthday card from the Queen at 100. SWNS

Scotland's oldest woman has died at the age of 109 years old.

Annie Lean was born on November 3, 1909, and grew up in a small village, Fushiebridge, Midlothian, where there was no electricity or sewage system.

Water had to be drawn from a well opposite the family home Annie shared with her younger sister, three brothers and her parents.

Her father worked at sea before returning to the mainland to work as a miner, but broke his back and had to wear a metal support for the rest of his life.

Annie's mother, a midwife, delivered 92 babies during her career, proudly losing none.

The family moved to another village, Temple, Midlothian, and after leaving school, Anne took up a job as a 'home help' for a doctor and his wife in Trinity.

She later worked as a silver table maid with shipping company Salveson, and as a shop worker in Edinburgh.

In 1932, Annie married garage mechanic Tommy Lean, an active Labour supporter who became a provost.

Annie supported him by going out canvassing.

They had a daughter, Evelyn, and three sons, Tom and the late Jim and John.

Speaking at his mother's birthday in November, Tom said: "Mum was always out canvassing for Labour votes when elections were coming up.

"She was very active all her life and she was still driving until she was 90 when she was registered blind."

The couple retired to Galashiels, Scottish Borders, where they opened a bed-and-breakfast.

At the age of 74, Anne learned to swim and eventually completed a marathon over several days.

She died peacefully on April 19 at Archview Lodge care home in Dalkeith, Midlothian.

