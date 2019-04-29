Rush hour delays after seven-vehicle pile-up on bypass
Traffic was brought to a standstill on the Edinburgh Bypass at around 4pm on Monday.
Drivers are facing rush hour delays after a seven-vehicle pile-up on the Edinburgh Bypass.
The multi-vehicle crash took place at the Dreghorn Junction at around 4pm on Monday.
A police spokeswoman said traffic was backed up for more than a mile westbound from the site of the crash.
Eastbound traffic is also moving slowly, she added.
Emergency services are at the scene and there are no reports of any serious injuries.
Traffic Scotland reported the site was cleared by 4.30pm but motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
