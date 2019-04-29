Police find missing teenage schoolgirl safe and well

A spokesman thanked the public for their assistance.

Police: Found girl safe and well.

A missing schoolgirl has been found safe and well.

The 14-year-old had last been seen three days ago in Edinburgh.

On Monday evening police confirmed the girl had been found safe and well in Dunfermline.

