Police find missing teenage schoolgirl safe and well
A spokesman thanked the public for their assistance.
A missing schoolgirl has been found safe and well.
The 14-year-old had last been seen three days ago in Edinburgh.
On Monday evening police confirmed the girl had been found safe and well in Dunfermline.
