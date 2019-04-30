Killer on the run from hospital traced in Edinburgh

Michael Errington fled to Scotland after escaping a psychiatric hospital in England.

Michael Errington: Apprehended in Edinburgh.

A convicted killer who went missing from a psychiatric hospital in England four days ago has been found in Edinburgh.

Michael Errington left the Priory Hospital in Darlington at 8am on Saturday and travelled to Edinburgh by train.

He was then spotted getting off the train before walking to Princes Street in the direction towards Edinburgh Castle.

Police said he was traced in the city's Newington area at around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old has been living at the secure mental health hospital in County Durham for the past nine years after serving 18 years in prison for manslaughter.

While he was missing members of the public were warned not to approach him but to call police on 999.

Police said due to his mental health issues, which can become exacerbated when he has not taken his medication, he could have posed a risk to the public.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh can confirm that Michael Errington from Darlington was traced in the St Leonards area of Edinburgh at around 2.30pm on Tuesday April 30.

"Officers continue to liaise with colleagues at Durham Constabulary and the public are thanked for their assistance."

