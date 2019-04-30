Jobs at risk at Queensferry Crossing construction firm

Galliford Try said 350 positions across the UK could be at risk amid a restructuring.

Crossing: The company said it had suffered losses on the project. SWNS

A construction firm involved in the Queensferry Crossing could close its operations in Scotland, it has emerged.

Galliford Try, which was also contracted for work on the Aberdeen Bypass, said they had sustained "considerable losses" on the two projects.

It has now launched a consultation with workers in its Scottish division ahead of a potential closure in the near future.

Around 350 jobs across the UK could be lost in the move.

A spokeswoman for the firm said: "Galliford Try has been undertaking a review of its construction and investments business with a view to reshaping its operations to become more efficient and increase profitability.

"Today we have announced to our employees the proposals emanating from that review which will involve the proposed closure of parts of the division, with potentially some job losses involved.

"This is a regrettable but unavoidable step and we have started to consult with those individuals potentially impacted by our proposals and are doing all that we can to support them during this difficult time.

"The major part of the proposed reorganisation will potentially see the infrastructure business unit in Scotland be closed.

"It is a matter of record that for some time our business has sustained considerable losses on two major infrastructure projects within Scotland."

The company said a contract with Morrison Construction to build public facilities in Scotland would not be affected.

"As a business we are confident that the proposed structure we are looking to put in place will provide us with robust foundations and leave us better suited to face the key markets where our future success lies."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.