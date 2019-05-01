Murder accused pair 'killed woman with hammer' in flat

Claire Turnbull, 36, was found dead at a property in Fife on October 5 last year.

Court: Two people have been accused of murdering Claire Turnbull. Police Scotland/Google 2018

Two people are to stand trial charged with murdering a woman with a hammer in Fife.

Claire Turnbull, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene after police arrived at the flat in Rintoul Avenue, Blairhall, on October 5 last year.

Aaron Donald, 28, and Laura McMurdo, 29, are accused of killing Ms Turnbull.

Prosecutors claim the 36-year-old was held by the throat and punched, before being repeatedly struck on the head with a hammer.

The pair also face a separate charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by changing their clothes and hiding the hammer in a bag.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, Donald and McMurdo denied the accusations.

Donald's legal team lodged a special defence of diminished responsibility.

Judge Johanna Johnston QC set a trial due to begin on October 14 in Livingston.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.