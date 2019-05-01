  • STV
Power cuts after vandals cause £20,000 damage to substation

STV

Scottish Power is offering a reward after the electricity substation in West Lothian was destroyed.

Destruction: An entire wall of the station was removed. SP Energy Networks

Vandals have caused £20,000 of damage to an electricity substation leading to power cuts in West Lothian.

The incident took place on Saturday at around 2pm, just off Gregory Road at Kirkton Campus in Livingston.

A Scottish Power spokesman said the damage appeared to have been "premeditated", with sophisticated equipment being used to remove an entire wall of the substation.

This gave access to the switchgear and apparatus, was destroyed in an apparent attempt to forcibly remove it.

Scottish Power has offered a £3000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the conviction of those responsible.

Guy Jefferson, SP Energy Networks customer service director, said: "This is not a victimless crime.

"Illegal tampering with anything that links to the electricity network can be extremely dangerous and whoever was behind clearly doesn't care about the consequences.

"Those responsible left a high-voltage electrical asset unsecure and accessible to members of the public including inquisitive children.

"These substations carry 11,000 volts and a very high risk of electrocution and flash burns. It beggars belief that anyone could risk their lives, and those of others, in this way."

Damage has been estimated in excess of £20,000 and caused power outages at a number of adjoining businesses.

Engineers from SP Energy Networks manage to reconnect homes within an hour by switching supplies onto another part of the grid.

Police Scotland said they are investigating the incident.

