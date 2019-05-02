  • STV
  • MySTV

'Every day is torture': Mum's heartache over partner's suicide

Jenness Mitchell

Laura D'Arcy will take part in Chris's House - Walk of Hope in memory of late partner Ross Taylor.

Devastated: Ross Taylor with partner Laura D'Arcy and son Lewis.
Devastated: Ross Taylor with partner Laura D'Arcy and son Lewis. Laura D'Arcy

The partner of a man who took his own life on Mother's Day has spoken of her devastation over his death.

Ross Taylor, 30, initially disappeared from his home in Mayfield, in Midlothian, on March 31.

The dad-of-three's body was later recovered from woodland beside Crichton Castle, Pathhead, on April 5.

Mr Taylor's partner, Laura D'Arcy, told STV News that she misses the life that they had.

She said: "I miss so many things about Ross. Every day without him is torture.

"We did so many things together. We had so many hopes and dreams and our future together was looking so happy.

'On the morning Ross left, he let me have a lie-in and made me breakfast-in-bed as it was Mother's Day. He then got dressed and left.'
Laura D'Arcy

"On the morning Ross left, he let me have a lie-in and made me breakfast-in-bed as it was Mother's Day.

"He then got dressed and left. Nothing could have prepared me for what was about to happen."

The couple first met six years ago while working at Toys 'R' Us.

As well as stepchildren Liam, eight, and Jessica, six, Mr Ross was also the father to baby boy Lewis, who is now seven-months-old.

In ode to how Mr Taylor and Ms D'Arcy met, the couple gave Lewis the middle name Geoffrey after the Toys 'R' Us giraffe mascot as a reminder of where they fell in love.

Ms D'Arcy, 30, said: "It has been very difficult, especially since Lewis is learning new things that Ross would have been so proud of.

"Liam and Jessica miss Ross so much as he was such a big part of their lives, they are receiving great support from their school.

'My message to anyone who may be struggling is do not bottle it up. See someone, speak to someone and know that you are loved and there is help if and when needed'
Laura D'Arcy

"I feel watching Lewis reach new milestones without Ross so hard as we should be sharing these moments together."

When Mr Taylor disappeared, a massive search operation took place.

Alongside police officers, 32 mountain rescue personnel were involved along with search dogs, a drone team, and rescue helicopter.

In addition to Ms D'Arcy's searches, Mr Taylor's workmates at energy company SSE also went out in their vans to help look.

Donation: Members of the community banded together for Mr Taylor's family.
Donation: Members of the community banded together for Mr Taylor's family. Laura D'Arcy

Following Mr Taylor's death, members of the community donated food, household items and toys to the family.

Ms D'Arcy will now put her best foot forward to take part in a charity walk to help raise awareness of mental health.

Chris's House - Walk of Hope will take place in Glasgow on Saturday, May 11.

Starting at Glasgow Science Centre at 4.15am, participants will "walk from the darkness into the light" as dawn breaks.

Ms D'Arcy hopes to raise money for the Wishaw-based crisis centre, where people suffering from suicidal or intrusive thoughts can go and find refuge.

She added: "My message to anyone who may be struggling is do not bottle it up.

"See someone, speak to someone and know that you are loved and there is help if and when needed.

'So many people have been affected by Ross' story and if it saves just one person or one family from having to go through this pain then it all helps.'
Laura D'Arcy

"No family should have to go through this.

"So many people have been affected by Ross' story and if it saves just one person or one family from having to go through this pain then it all helps.

"I will keep raising awareness for mental health, especially in men.

"I will forever ask myself 'why?' and I will never know the answer.

"Ross was such a loving partner and devoted dad - he simply was the best."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nF3nxx49vxM | youtube

To take part in the Walk of Hope 2019, sign up via eventbrite.com/e/chriss-house-walk-of-hope-glasgow-2019-tickets-54611532564.

Helplines

  • Chris's House - 01236 766755
  • Samaritans in Scotland - 116 123
  • Breathing Space - 0800 83 85 87
  • Scottish Association for Mental Health - 0141 530 1000

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.