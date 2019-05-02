'Every day is torture': Mum's heartache over partner's suicide

Laura D'Arcy will take part in Chris's House - Walk of Hope in memory of late partner Ross Taylor.

Devastated: Ross Taylor with partner Laura D'Arcy and son Lewis. Laura D'Arcy

The partner of a man who took his own life on Mother's Day has spoken of her devastation over his death.

Ross Taylor, 30, initially disappeared from his home in Mayfield, in Midlothian, on March 31.

The dad-of-three's body was later recovered from woodland beside Crichton Castle, Pathhead, on April 5.

Mr Taylor's partner, Laura D'Arcy, told STV News that she misses the life that they had.

She said: "I miss so many things about Ross. Every day without him is torture.

"We did so many things together. We had so many hopes and dreams and our future together was looking so happy.

'On the morning Ross left, he let me have a lie-in and made me breakfast-in-bed as it was Mother's Day. He then got dressed and left.' Laura D'Arcy

"On the morning Ross left, he let me have a lie-in and made me breakfast-in-bed as it was Mother's Day.

"He then got dressed and left. Nothing could have prepared me for what was about to happen."

The couple first met six years ago while working at Toys 'R' Us.

As well as stepchildren Liam, eight, and Jessica, six, Mr Ross was also the father to baby boy Lewis, who is now seven-months-old.

In ode to how Mr Taylor and Ms D'Arcy met, the couple gave Lewis the middle name Geoffrey after the Toys 'R' Us giraffe mascot as a reminder of where they fell in love.

Ms D'Arcy, 30, said: "It has been very difficult, especially since Lewis is learning new things that Ross would have been so proud of.

"Liam and Jessica miss Ross so much as he was such a big part of their lives, they are receiving great support from their school.

'My message to anyone who may be struggling is do not bottle it up. See someone, speak to someone and know that you are loved and there is help if and when needed' Laura D'Arcy

"I feel watching Lewis reach new milestones without Ross so hard as we should be sharing these moments together."



When Mr Taylor disappeared, a massive search operation took place.

Alongside police officers, 32 mountain rescue personnel were involved along with search dogs, a drone team, and rescue helicopter.

In addition to Ms D'Arcy's searches, Mr Taylor's workmates at energy company SSE also went out in their vans to help look.

Donation: Members of the community banded together for Mr Taylor's family. Laura D'Arcy

Following Mr Taylor's death, members of the community donated food, household items and toys to the family.

Ms D'Arcy will now put her best foot forward to take part in a charity walk to help raise awareness of mental health.

Chris's House - Walk of Hope will take place in Glasgow on Saturday, May 11.

Starting at Glasgow Science Centre at 4.15am, participants will "walk from the darkness into the light" as dawn breaks.

Ms D'Arcy hopes to raise money for the Wishaw-based crisis centre, where people suffering from suicidal or intrusive thoughts can go and find refuge.

She added: "My message to anyone who may be struggling is do not bottle it up.

"See someone, speak to someone and know that you are loved and there is help if and when needed.

'So many people have been affected by Ross' story and if it saves just one person or one family from having to go through this pain then it all helps.' Laura D'Arcy

"No family should have to go through this.

"So many people have been affected by Ross' story and if it saves just one person or one family from having to go through this pain then it all helps.

"I will keep raising awareness for mental health, especially in men.

"I will forever ask myself 'why?' and I will never know the answer.

"Ross was such a loving partner and devoted dad - he simply was the best."

To take part in the Walk of Hope 2019, sign up via eventbrite.com/e/chriss-house-walk-of-hope-glasgow-2019-tickets-54611532564.

Helplines

Chris's House - 01236 766755

Samaritans in Scotland - 116 123

Breathing Space - 0800 83 85 87

Scottish Association for Mental Health - 0141 530 1000

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.