Watchdog to probe police over Bradley Welsh murder case

A watchdog is to investigate police over the Bradley Welsh murder case.

The Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (Pirc) will examine the actions taken by officers prior to the Trainspotting 2 actor being shot dead outside his home in Edinburgh on Wednesday, April 17.

Pirc has been ordered to carry out the investigation by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

A spokesperson for Pirc said: "We are investigating the actions of the police prior to the death of Bradley Welsh, 48, in Edinburgh on April 17, 2019.

"The matter was referred to the Pirc for investigation by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and a report on our findings will be submitted to the COPFS in due course.

"As this is a live enquiry, we are unable to make any further comment."

Deputy chief constable Fiona Taylor added: "COPFS has asked the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner to carry out an investigation into events prior to the death of Bradley Welsh in Edinburgh on April 17, 2019.

"Police Scotland will cooperate fully with the Pirc's enquiries.

"The investigation into the death of Mr Welsh is ongoing and officers continue to appeal for information."

Mr Welsh was shot as he was heading into his basement flat to see his partner and daughter in Chester Street.

A neighbour tried to save the 48-year-old's life, however he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men have since been arrested and released in connection with the murder.

Police Scotland has refused to reveal any further details, including the suspects' ages, due to "operational reasons".

Ford: Police believe the Kuga was in the area at the time of the shooting. Police Scotland

Earlier this week, police released CCTV images of a vehicle they believe was used in the murder.

The grey Ford Kuga SUV, which had the registration CX68 XVV, was spotted near Mr Welsh's flat at the time of the shooting.

Officers believe the Ford was on William Street at 7.30pm, prior to the killing.

It was then driven through the town, arriving at Kaimes Avenue in Kirknewton at 9pm on the same evening.

It was later recovered by police on Saturday, April 20.

Superintendent Allan Burton said: "We are still undertaking significant lines of inquiry in our investigation and would now like to ask for assistance from the public in helping us establish the movements of this Ford Kuga.

"We want to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle in and around Chester Street prior to the incident. This will help us identify any occupants and the route taken prior to arriving in Kirknewton.

"If you believe you have information about the Ford Kuga, those who utilised it, or anything else that may be of relevance to our ongoing inquiries then please come forward."

Mr Welsh starred alongside Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle in T2 Trainspotting, playing the gangland figure Mr Doyle.

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh paid tribute to his "beautiful friend" on Twitter following news of Mr Welsh's death, adding: "Thanks for making me a better person and helping me to see the world in a kinder and wiser way."

Mr Welsh was targeted after leaving Holyrood Boxing Gym, which he founded.

