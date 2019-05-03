Ice cream van driver jailed for sexually abusing boys

William McGill was sentenced to three years and nine months at the High Court in Glasgow.

Jailed: William McGill was sentenced to three years and nine months.

A convicted paedophile who admitted to sexually abusing two teenage boys while working as an ice cream van driver has been jailed.

William McGill, 57, was sentenced to three years and nine months on Friday for the offences at an address in Addiewell, West Lothian between August 2001 and December 2002.

Prosecutor David Taylor said: "The first complainer who was 14 and was given three very strong vodkas and Irn-Bru."

The court heard the teenager was then sexually abused by McGill. During the abuse the boy lay frozen and terrified.

McGill's second victim was around 12 or 14 when he was given three or four triple vodkas before being sexually abused.

'Both complainers have indicated that these events have had a long term detrimental impact upon their lives and it continues to haunt them to this day.' David Taylor, Prosecutor

At one point the terrified boy pleaded with McGill "please don't" but he ignored him and carried on with the abuse.

Mr Taylor added: "Both complainers have indicated that these events have had a long term detrimental impact upon their lives and it continues to haunt them to this day."

The High Court in Glasgow heard that McGill was jailed in November 2013 for seven years for sexually abusing young boys.

He was released two years early on licence in July 2018.

Judge Lord Matthews said: "The least I can do is pass a lengthy custodial sentence."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.