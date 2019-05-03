Man struck with axe after masked intruders raid home

The 45-year-old victim was assaulted inside his flat in Duddingston Row, Edinburgh.

Police: The man was seriously injured. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

A man was struck with an axe after masked intruders broke into his home.

The 45-year-old victim was in his home in Duddingston Row, Edinburgh, when two men wearing black balaclavas forced entry.

He was left seriously injured after being attacked with the weapon at 10.10pm on Tuesday.

The suspects are believed to have left in a dark red car while the victim was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Inspector Graham Grant said: "This has been a very serious attack that has left the occupant of the flat with a painful injury to his ankle.

"As part of this investigation we are eager to hear from anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around Duddingston Row on Tuesday evening, particularly if you can help us establish any further details regarding the vehicle involved and its direction of travel after the incident."

