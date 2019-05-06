Search to find 13-year-old girl missing for three days

Olivia Leake was last seen by her mum in West Lothian at around 8.20am on Friday morning.

Missing: Olivia Leake. Police Scotland

A search has been launched to find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing from her home for three days.

Olivia Leake was last seen by her mum in West Lothian at around 8.20am on Friday morning.

The teenager has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for her welfare.

Olivia is described as 5ft 5in, of medium build, fair complexion, with long dark brown hair.

She has a distinct white flash in iris of right eye and occasionally wears dark rimmed glasses.

When last seen she was wearing a khaki green Puma hoodie with a black logo, black leggings, white Nike trainers, in possession of a khaki River Island bag with black handles and gold detail.

Officers added Olivia has links to the Dalkeith and West Lothian area.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.