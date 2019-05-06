Two dead and two injured after wall collapses at farm

Police and ambulance crews were called the scene at Manuel Farm, Linlithgow, at 10.10am on Monday.

Wall collapse: Manuel Farm. STV

Two men have died after a wall collapsed at a farm near Linlithgow.

Police and ambulance crews were called the scene at Manuel Farm just off the A803 at 10.10am on Monday.

The men sustained serious injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men were also injured as a result of the collapse.

One was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, while the other was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

At this time it is not known if they have sustained life-threatening injuries.

Officers are investigating the incident to establish the full circumstances and the Health and Safety executive has been informed.

Chief inspector Damian Armstrong said: "My thoughts and sympathies are with the family of those affected by this incident and a multi-agency inquiry at the farm is ongoing.

"If anyone believes they have any relevant information that may be of use to this investigation then please come forward and quote incident 1081 of May 6."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service responded at 10.11am on Monday, May 6 with emergency service partners to a farm in the Falkirk area following reports of a collapsed wall.

"Operations Control mobilised a number of fire appliances to the Whitecross area and firefighters currently remain in attendance."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 10.10am today to attend an incident in Linlithgow.

"We dispatched four ambulances, our special operations team, our trauma team and an air ambulance to the scene.

"We airlifted one patient to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and another patient was conveyed by road to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary."​​

