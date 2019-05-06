'Bold as brass': Swan brings M80 drivers to a standstill
The bird caused traffic tailbacks on the motorway just outside of Falkirk on Monday afternoon.
A brazen swan brought drivers to a standstill on the M80 on Monday afternoon.
Sitting "bold as brass" on the motorway, the bird caused traffic tailbacks just outside of Falkirk at J7 Haggs and J6A Castlecary.
At 1.50pm, Traffic Scotland warned drivers that vehicles were queuing up on approach.
Within ten minutes the swan was moved away from danger and later transported into the care of the Scottish SPCA.
