Mid-air emergency aboard Ryanair flight from Edinburgh

A flight from Edinburgh has been diverted after a passenger fell ill on board.

The Ryanair flight FR6695, which was due to arrive in Luqa, Malta, has been forced to divert to Eindhoven in Holland.

Live Airspace & Services team AirLive reported the incident on Tuesday morning.

The plane left Edinburgh airport at 7am and was due to arrive in Malta just before midday after the crew requested medical assistance.

It was diverted to Eindhoven as a result and landed there around 8.20am.

Ryanair say the incident was sparked by a passenger becoming unwell on the flight.

In a statement a spokesperson said: "The flight from Edinburgh to Malta has been diverted to Eindhoven after a customer became ill on board.

"The crew called ahead to request medical assistance, the aircraft landed normally and the customer disembarked and was met by medics for further treatment.

"The aircraft will depart for Malta shortly.

"Ryanair apologises to all customers for this short delay."

