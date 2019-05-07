Three charged after £100,000 of drugs seized in raid

Two men and woman have been arrested in connection with the haul in West Lothian.

Bust: £100k worth of drugs seized in raid. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

Three people have been arrested after £100,000 worth of heroin, cannabis, cocaine and crack was found during a raid in West Lothian.

Two men, aged 26 and 21, and a 22-year-old woman have all been charged in connection with the discovery in Kirkliston.

Officers acting on intelligence executed a search warrant at an address in Cleric's Hill at 4.10pm on Monday, May 6.

After searching of the property, officers seized heroin, cannabis, cocaine and crack cocaine worth £100,000.

The trio were due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Inspector Kevin Harkins said: "We continue with our enforcement activity to target and disrupt those involved in drug misuse and associated criminality across the city.

"Information gathered by the public is always acted upon and they have a vital role to play in ensuring we can continue to bring perpetrators of drug offences before the courts."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.