Warning as drone flown near Edinburgh Airport flight path

The drone was spotted next to the airport by several inbound flights on Monday.

Airport: Drone spotted nearby. © STV

Police have issued a warning after a drone was spotted flying near to the flight path at Edinburgh Airport.

Officers in Edinburgh are appealing for assistance in identifying the operator of the drone that was spotted between 7pm and 7.30pm on Monday.

Several inbound flights reported seeing the device flying at various heights.

It is believed the drone was somewhere in the Polbeth or East Livingston area and inquiries are ongoing to trace whoever was controlling it.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Inspector David Fyvie said: "At this time we are still trying to establish if the drone has entered restricted airspace and whether any offences have been committed.

"However, as aircraft spotted this device on their descent, we must conduct a thorough investigation and I would urge anyone who can assist with these inquiries to come forward.

"I'd also like to remind drone pilots of the importance of responsible flying, particularly around airports and the inbound and outbound flight paths.

"If you have any questions about how and where to fly a drone safely, please contact the Civil Aviation Authority."

