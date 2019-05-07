Man arrested by police over attempted murder in house
A 48-year-old man was allegedly attacked on March 13 at a property in Edinburgh.
A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder at a house in Edinburgh.
A 48-year-old man was allegedly attacked at 5.30pm on Wednesday, March 13, at a property in Pitcairn Grove, Oxgangs.
A 22-year-old man was also said to have been seriously assaulted at the address.
Police have arrested a man in connection with the alleged attacks.
He was later released pending further inquiries and officers are continuing the investigation.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Anyone with information is asked to come forward and quote incident 3117 of March 13."
