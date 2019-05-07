Men who died after wall collapsed at farm named by police

Peter Walker and James Henderson died at the scene at Myrehead Farm near Linlithgow.

Death: Peter Walker died in wall collapse.

Two men who died after a wall collapsed at a West Lothian farm have been named by police.

Peter Walker, 53, from Blackburn, and James Henderson, 48, from Grangemouth, died at Myrehead Farm, near Linlithgow, at 10.10am on Monday.

The pair were undertaking maintenance work on the wall when it collapsed on them.

Two other men, aged 21 and 36, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after they were also seriously injured.

Officers are continuing their inquiries into the full circumstances.

Chief inspector Jim Thomson said: "Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the families of Peter and Paul, as well as all those affected by this tragic incident, at this very difficult time.

"A multi-agency investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened and provide both men's loved ones, and their workmates, with the answers they require.

"If anyone believes they may have any information relevant to this inquiry then please come forward."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman added: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service responded at 10.11am on Monday, May 6 with emergency service partners to a farm in the Falkirk area following reports of a collapsed wall.

"Operations Control mobilised a number of fire appliances to the Whitecross area and firefighters currently remain in attendance."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 10.10am today to attend an incident in Linlithgow.

"We dispatched four ambulances, our special operations team, our trauma team and an air ambulance to the scene.

"We airlifted one patient to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and another patient was conveyed by road to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary."​​

