Family tribute to 'beautiful boy' after fatal car crash

Shaun Smith, 27, was found dead inside his car following the smash early on Sunday.

Shaun Smith: The 27-year-old was a father. Police Scotland/Google 2019

The family of a father killed when his car crashed into a tree have paid tribute to their "beautiful boy".

Shaun Smith, from Glenrothes, was found dead inside his red Vauxhall Corsa after it left the B922 near Cluny, Fife, early on Sunday morning.

His family said their "hearts were broken" by the death of the 27-year-old.

They said: "Our hearts are broken by the sad fact that we have lost our beautiful boy Shaun. There are no words that we can say to take this pain away.

"He was a loving son, brother, father, grandson, cousin, uncle, nephew and friend and will be deeply missed by everyone.

"We'd now like to request that our privacy be respected while we grieve for Shaun."

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash and called for anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Sergeant Stephen Quinn from Fife's Road Policing Unit said: "Once again, I would like to offer my deepest sympathies to Shaun's family and we are continuing to provide them with all the support they require, while also conducting a thorough investigation into the full circumstances of this tragic incident.

"This collision occurred during the early hours of a Sunday morning, however, the road is a frequently used arterial route and other motorists may have relevant information or dash-cam footage that can assist with our inquiries.

"If you believe you may be able to aid our investigation then please contact police immediately."

