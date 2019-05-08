Man arrested after organised crime raids by armed police

Police searched a house and an industrial estate in the Lothians during ongoing operation.

Raid: Man arrested in organised crime investigation. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

A man has been arrested after police raided two properties as part of an investigation into organised crime.

Officers searched a home in Pinkie Drive, Musselburgh, and the Polton Hall Industrial Estate in Midlothian.

Police Scotland confirmed the raids on Tuesday were part of an ongoing investigation into organised crime.

A spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland executed search warrants at a home in Pinkie Drive, Musselburgh, and at the Polton Hall Industrial Estate in Midlothian as part of an ongoing organised crime investigation.

"Local officers were supported by specialist resources and one man has been arrested.

"Inquiries at both addresses are continuing."

