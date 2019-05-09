Man charged after airgun seized during police raids

Searches were carried out at a home and industrial estate in the Lothians on Wednesday.

Raid: A 49-year-old man was arrested.

A man has been arrested and charged after an airgun was seized during two police raids in East Lothian and Midlothian.

The 49-year-old was detained after searches at a home in Pinkie Drive, Musselburgh, and the Poltonhall Industrial Estate on Wednesday.

He will now appear in court at a later date charged with an offence under the Firearms and Air Weapons Licensing ( Scotland ) Act 2015.

The air weapon was seized along with a number of other items which are being examined.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Batten, from Lothians and Scottish Borders CID, said: "The operation that took place on Wednesday was the culmination of protracted intelligence and evidence gathering activity and resulted in various items being seized that will continue to be analysed as part of this inquiry.

"We are committed to tackling organised crime in all its forms and any information we obtain, whether it's from the public, or through our own methods, will always be appropriately acted upon to bring organised crime offenders to justice."

