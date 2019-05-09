Man suffers serious injuries in unprovoked street attack

The 20-year-old fell to the ground after being punched by a man in Livingston on Thursday.

Attack: Deans North Road. Google 2019

A man has suffered serious head and face injuries after being punched during an unprovoked attack in West Lothian.

The 20-year-old was targeted shortly after 1am on Thursday on Deans North Road, in Livingston.

He was approached by a man who punched him, causing him to fall and sustain serious injuries.

The attacker was part of a larger group of around five or six youngsters who gathered close to a car garage on Deans North Road.

The victim managed to walk away and make his way to St John's Hospital for treatment.

Detective constable Jo McCall said: "This was an unprovoked attack on this man and we're conducting a number of inquiries in the local area to trace those involved.

"Despite the time of night this road is well used by vehicles and I would appeal to any drivers who may have seen the incident, or witnessed the suspect and the wider group around 1am on Thursday morning, to come forward.

"Anyone that can help us identify and trace the person responsible is urged to contact officers as soon as possible."

