Moving car struck with champagne bottle thrown off bridge
The bottle smashed the windscreen of the moving car on Friday afternoon.
A woman has spoken out about her "near death" experience when a champagne bottle was thrown at her moving car from an overhead bridge.
Fiona Gray was driving on the Edinburgh City Bypass near Hermiston Gait just before 4pm on Friday when the incident took place.
The 45-year-old's young son was also in the car when the bottle smashed through the windscreen and "showered" them with glass.
Speaking on social media Fiona said: "If I had been two or three inches to the left I would be dead.
"We were showered with glass and I have a sore and bloodied side, but lucky, oh so lucky."
Police Scotland are now investigating the incident.
A spokeswoman for the force said: "At around 3.55pm on Friday May 10, police were called to a report of a bottle been thrown off a bridge on the Edinburgh Bypass.
"It struck a vehicle heading eastbound on the A720 near the Hermiston Gait junction.
"No-one was injured but inquiries are ongoing."
