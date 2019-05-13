Porsche driver flees scene after passenger hurt in smash

A 37-year-old man is being treated in hospital after car ploughed off the road in Livingston.

A Porsche driver ran from the scene of a crash in West Lothian which left a man with serious injuries.

The black Porsche Cayenne was travelling west along Ladywell East Road in Livingston when it left the carriageway.

It eventually came to a stop on a footpath near a convenience store on Thymebank.

The front-seat passenger, a 37-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary - but the driver had fled by the time police arrived.

Inspector Richard Latto said: "This has been a serious collision and our inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the vehicle.



"The passenger sustained serious, but thankfully not life-threatening injuries, and we are eager to ascertain the circumstances leading up to the vehicle leaving the carriageway."

The incident happened at around 1.40pm on Sunday, with the road closed for around five hours.

Insp Latto added: "We'd appeal to anyone who saw the vehicle travelling on Ladywell East Road immediately prior to the collision, or who witnessed what happened, to contact officers as soon as possible.

"Similarly anyone who may have captured the incident on private CCTV or dashcam should come forward and provide this as soon as possible."

