Man charged over murder of Trainspotting actor Bradley Welsh

The 28-year-old has also been charged with the attempted murder of another man in Edinburgh.

Bradley Welsh: The actor was murdered.

A man has been charged in connection with the murder of Trainspotting 2 actor Bradley Welsh.

The dad was murdered in a stairwell as he was heading into his basement flat to see his partner and daughter on Chester Street in Edinburgh at 8pm on Wednesday, April 17.

A neighbour tried to save the boxer's life but he was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the head.

Dead: A neighbour tried to save his life. Holyrood Boxing Gym

A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder.

He has also been charged with the attempted murder of another 48-year-old man and the serious assault of a 22-year-old man in Pitcairn Grove on Wednesday, March 13.

The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.