Elderly woman dies at scene as fire rips through house

The 72-year-old died during the blaze in Falkirk shortly after 12pm on Monday.

Fire: A 72-year-old woman died at the scene. Rui Vieira / PA Archive/PA Images

An elderly woman has died during a house fire in Falkirk.

Emergency crews were alerted to the blaze at Dochart Crescent, Polmont, at midday on Monday.

Crews from six appliances battled the fire but a 72-year-old woman died at the scene.

Police said a joint investigation is under way with SFRS to establish the full circumstances surrounding the blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We were alerted at 12.12pm on Monday, May 13 to reports of a dwelling fire in Polmont.

"Operations control mobilised a number of fire appliances to Dochart Crescent where firefighters extinguished the fire."

A police spokesperson added: "We can now sadly confirm that a 72-year-old woman died at the scene, and a joint investigation is under way with SFRS to establish the full circumstances surrounding this.

"Thank you to the local community for your assistance and cooperation so far."

