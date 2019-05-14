Under-threat bridges to be strengthened in £7m project
Fife Council has approved plans to shore up the bridges to avoid safety risks.
More than £7m is to be spent strengthening five under-threat bridges in Fife.
The bridges have all reached the end of their working life and could pose serious safety risks if the work is not carried out.
Fife Council has approved spending £7.35m on the project to shore up the New Bridge in Guardbridge, Leven Railway Bridge and Bawbee Bridge, Broad Street Railway Bridge in Cowdenbeath and the Lyne Burn Bridge in Dunfermline.
Diversion routes will be put in place for drivers once work gets under way.
Altany Craik, convener of Fife Council's transportation committee, said: "The overall condition of Fife's road structures is good, and to support our roads network bridge strengthening and maintenance work needs sustained investment.
"Bridge works are expensive and are vital to maintaining our roads infrastructure.
"Targeted investment in maintenance work is necessary to keep our bridges safe for use, fit for purpose and to minimise restrictions on Fife's road network."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.