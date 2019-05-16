Leigh Griffiths fined for driving 54 mph in a 40 zone

The Celtic striker was also given three penalty points after hearing at court in Edinburgh.

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has been fined and given three points for speeding in Edinburgh.

The Scotland footballer, who had six points on his licence already, was issued with the penalty after being caught driving at 54 mph in a 40 mph area.

Griffiths was caught in his red Range Rover Sport on the A90 between the Burnshot Flyover and Cammo Road on January 21 last year.

His defence solicitor, Robert Sheridan, told Justice Hilary Stevenson his client had received a letter from the police in March requiring him to give the identity of the driver.

Mr Sheridan pointed out that the letter had been signed by Philip Gormley, the chief constable of Police Scotland, but Mr Gormley was no longer in the position.

Therefore, he said, there was no legal foundation or authority for the letter.

Fiscal depute Claire Crompton described the submission as "a technicality".

Justice Stevenson threw out Mr Sheridan's argument as well as his submission questioning the accuracy of the speed camera.

She said she was satisfied with the device and found Griffiths guilty at Edinburgh Justice of the Peace Court.

An appeal is being considered.