Body of missing man discovered in woods by walkers

Daryl Flockhart was found dead in Alderston Woods in Haddington, East Lothian.

Daryl Flockhart: His body was found by members of the public.

The body of a missing man has been discovered in woods.

Daryl Flockhart was found dead by members of the public in Alderston Woods in Haddington, East Lothian, at 6.30pm on Thursday.

A major search was carried out to find the 22-year-old, who was last seen on Tuesday.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with Daryl's family and friends at this difficult time.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.