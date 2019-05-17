Teenager charged over rape of 16-year-old girl in woods

The sex attack happened near Main Street in Maddiston near Falkirk on Wednesday night.

Police: A 17-year-old boy has been charged. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

A teenager has been charged in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old girl in woods.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the sexual assault.

He is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with the serious sexual assault of a 16-year-old female, which took place near to the Main Street area of Maddiston on the evening of Wednesday.

