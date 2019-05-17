Teenager charged over rape of 16-year-old girl in woods
The sex attack happened near Main Street in Maddiston near Falkirk on Wednesday night.
A teenager has been charged in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old girl in woods.
The sex attack happened near Main Street in Maddiston near Falkirk on Wednesday night.
A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the sexual assault.
He is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with the serious sexual assault of a 16-year-old female, which took place near to the Main Street area of Maddiston on the evening of Wednesday.
"He is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.