Elderly woman in hospital after blaze breaks out at flat
Fire crews responded to ground-floor flat in Edinburgh early on Monday morning.
A woman has been taken to hospital following a fire in a flat.
The fire service was called to the scene in Northfield Farm Avenue, Edinburgh, at 2.53am on Monday.
Two fire engines went to the scene and extinguished the blaze in a ground-floor flat.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that an elderly woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
