What a Star! Unluckiest dog finds new home after five years

New owner finally found for Staffie found tied up behind an abandoned building.

Star: The Staffie has been rehomed after five years. Edinburgh Cat and Dog Home

Scotland's 'unluckiest dog' has found a new home after five years at an animal shelter.

Star, a seven-and-a-half-year-old Staffie, has spent most of his life living at Edinburgh Cat and Dog Home after being found tied up behind a derelict building in July 2013.

He showed signs of significant neglect, being greatly underweight and having nails so long they curled underneath the pad of his paw.

Staff named him their 'lucky' Star, after realising that the dog was fortunate to be alive following his ordeal.

Over the past five years, staff have worked tirelessly to help Star recover from his physical ailments and heal his mental scars.

Wary of children and nervous around other dogs, he became difficult to rehome and as other animals came and went at the rescue centre, Star continued to be overlooked.

That was until Graeme Webb, a professional photographer from Hawick in the Scottish Borders, heard about him.

'When I saw how happy and friendly he was, I decided he was the one for me.' Graeme Webb

"After seeing Star on social media, and seeing he was still available after thousands and thousands of views, I thought to myself, 'why is no- one taking him?', so I decided I'd go and see him for myself," said Graeme.

"When I saw how happy and friendly he was, I decided he was the one for me."

Following several visits with Star, kennel staff were convinced it was a perfect match and so the rehoming process began.

"When he arrived 'home' he was a bit stressed, so that first night I slept on sofa and Star slept on his bed next to the sofa," said Graeme.



"Since then I've slept in my own bed and Star has claimed the sofa as his.

"He settled in quite quickly really. After a few days, he was more relaxed, but he is still reactive to other dogs, so we've been avoiding them as much as possible.

"Star is such a friendly, happy, loving dog who wants company and cuddles all the time.

"Yes, he's strong and he does react to other dogs, but you just have to be aware of that and understand why."

Staff at the animal home are delighted Star has found a loving 'forever home'.

"Everyone at the Home couldn't be happier that Star has finally found his forever family," says Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine from Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

"To see the way he looks at his new dad with such trust and love makes the long search for Star worth it."

