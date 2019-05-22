Fastest ever mobile connection to be switched on in Scotland

Operator EE will introduce 5G - which is 20 times faster than 4G - in Edinburgh next week.

A new smartphone will be required to connect to 5G.

Mobile internet connection will be faster than ever in Edinburgh from next week.

Operator EE announced that 5G coverage will be switched on in the capital, and five other UK cities, on Thursday, May 30.

It then plans to roll out 5G - which can reach download speeds 20 times faster than 4G - to Glasgow later this year and Aberdeen in 2020.

Customers will require a new smartphone capable to connecting to the 5G network, with pre-ordering opening today.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT's consumer division, said: "This is the start of the UK's 5G journey and great news for our customers that want and need the best connections.

"We've started with 5G in some of the busiest parts of the UK, the widest range of 5G devices in the UK, and plans that give customers the best mobile connection and great benefits."

