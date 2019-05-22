Fears over future of BiFab yards if work goes to Indonesia

Unite and GMB believe work on a Firth of Forth wind farm will be won by an Indonesian firm.

Campaign: Unite and GMB believe BiFab's Fife yard will be 'killed off'. STV

A campaign has been launched to save construction yards in Fife in response to fears work on a £2bn wind farm project in the Firth of Forth will be won by an Indonesian firm.

Unite and GMB, supported by STUC, believe EDF's lucrative contract to make sub-sea jackets for turbines would have secured more than 1000 jobs at Burntisland Fabrication (BiFab).

However, the trade unions believe the energy giant is intending to hand the work to a company thousands of miles away, which would effectively "kill off" BiFab's yards in Fife.

They are also arguing the move to ship the jackets from Indonesia back to the Neart Na Gaoithe (NnG) wind farm in Scotland would harm the environment.

Pat Rafferty, Unite's Scottish secretary, said the BiFab yards are "ready and primed to get back to work".

He stated: "The NnG project could create jobs for over 1000 people, unlocking much needed investment and growth for our future.

"If the bulk of the wind turbine jackets are built in yards just ten miles from the wind farm, it would mean less shipping and significantly less carbon emissions over the lifespan of the NnG project.

"We will fight for every job and fight to get people back to work because the skills base is here in Fife.

"EDF must think again and do what's right for Fife, for Scotland and for the environment."

In response to the unions' campaign, EDF Renewables refused to comment on "speculation" about future contracts.

A spokesperson stated: "We never comment on speculation.

"We are currently going through a procurement process and once the contracts are ready to be announced we will do so."

BiFab's Methil and Burntisland yards were mothballed last year after the company came close to financial collapse.

BiFab was then taken over by Canadian engineering firm DF Barnes, in a deal brokered by the Scottish Government.

A third yard on the Isle of Lewis recently won its first contract after being commissioned by GeoSea to produce pin piles worth up to £26.5m as part of the Moray East Offshore Windfarm development.

The firm said 82 jobs would be created at its yard in Arnish, with the project expected to take eight months. Around 30 workers previously made redundant were rehired by the firm.

