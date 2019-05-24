Boy to appear in court over rape of woman at knifepoint

The 20-year-old victim was attacked on wasteland in Methil, Fife, on January 29.

Fife: The rapist struck near Laird Avenue. Google 2019

A teenage boy has been arrested and charged over the rape of a young woman on wasteland in Fife.

The 20-year-old was targeted near Laird Avenue, Methil, at around 8pm on Tuesday, January 29.

The attacker threatened the woman with a knife before the sexual assault.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective Inspector Kelly McEwan said: "This has been a complex investigation and we've been committed to conducting thorough and extensive inquiries since this was reported.

"I want to extend my sincere thanks to the people of Methil for their support and cooperation with officers throughout this."

