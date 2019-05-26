Man dies and another seriously injured in crash on M90

The crash happened on the busy route at Kelty in Fife shortly after 7am on Sunday.

M90: The road has been closed for investigations.

A man has died and another has been seriously injured in a car crash on the M90.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene while another has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in a serious condition.

The road has been closed while investigations are carried out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.