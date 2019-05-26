Body found in search for man who went missing from hospital

Redmond Taylor was last seen at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert more than three months ago.

Redmond Taylor: A body has been found in the search for him. Police Scotland

A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing from a hospital more than three months ago.

Redmond Taylor was last seen at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert at 12.30pm on Tuesday, February 12.

Officers searching for the 26-year-old found a body at Torwood Castle in Larbert shortly before midday on Friday.

Mr Taylor, from Tullibody, Clackmannanshire, was spotted on CCTV walking north on Stirling Road at the A9 before heading across a field.

His heartbroken mum, Sandie Miller, described him as her "diamond" son following the discovery.

In a post on social media, she said: "Redmond, mum loves you more than all the stars in the sky.

"RIP my baby son, shine on you crazy diamond shine on bright.

"I would like to thank all police and the team work that was put in to find Redmond."

Mr Taylor's brother, Bob Taylor, made an emotional appeal in March, saying his family were struggling to cope with his disappearance.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6012671904001-redmond-16x9.jpg" />

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police can confirm that a body has been found in the Torwood Castle area of Larbert.



"Officers involved in the search activity for Redmond Taylor made the discovery shortly before midday on Friday.

"The death is being treated as unexplained.

"Although formal identification is yet to take place, Redmond's family have been informed and kept updated.

"Officers would like to thank the public for their assistance.

"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."