Man admits raping support worker during help visit

Albert Caballero assaulted the woman at his flat in Edinburgh last year.

Albert Caballero: Will be sentenced in June.

A man who subjected a support worker to a horrific sex attack during a help visit has been jailed.

Albert Caballero assaulted and raped the woman after making inappropriate remarks and sexual advances towards her during the visit at his flat in Portobello, Edinburgh.

After the attack, Caballero repeatedly urged the victim to phone the police to tell them he had raped her.

He also contacted the emergency services and told a call handler that he raped the woman and intended to jump in front of a bus if officers did not arrive within minutes.

Two officers later found him outside an unmanned police station and he told them: "I've raped someone. I'm guilty. I've done a very bad thing."

Caballero admitted abducting, assaulting and raping the woman on December 27 last year at the Portobello flat when he appeared at the High Court in the city on Monday.

Defence counsel Ian Duguid QC told the court: "This is a horrible attack on a young lady who was performing a supportive role to the accused and was doing so in the course of her duties and employment."

The court heard that Caballero, 46, worked part-time as a cleaner but received support from a charity group which helps children and adults with learning difficulties.

Advocate depute Jo McDonald said: "The accused has learning difficulties and suffers from paranoia, irrational fixations and epilepsy."

Judge Lord Kinclaven deferred sentence on Caballero for the preparation of a background report and a psychological assessment.

Caballero was placed on the sex offenders' register and remanded in custody ahead of an appearance for sentencing on June 26 at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Detective inspector Jonny Wright of Edinburgh's Public Protection Unit said: "This was an absolutely terrifying ordeal for the woman, who entered Caballero's flat with the intention of trying to help him.

"This is a horrendous attack under any circumstances, but that it took place during the course of the victim's work makes it even more shocking.

"I wish to commend the victim for her courage and strength throughout the investigation.

"We welcome this conviction and want to reassure the public that we are committed to working with our partners to fully support victims, while ensuring people like Caballero are brought to justice."

