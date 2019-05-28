  • STV
Scotland Women star returns to roots for talent campaign

Jenness Mitchell

Fiona Brown, who grew up in Dunblane, is set to take part in the Stirling Shines campaign.

Starlet: Fiona Brown will play in the Women's World Cup.
Starlet: Fiona Brown will play in the Women's World Cup. The Vine

A Scottish footballer is the latest star to take part in a campaign that celebrates the achievements of inspirational talent.

Fiona Brown - who grew up in Dunblane but now lives in Malmo where she plays for the internationally renowned FC Rosengard - has been added to Thistle Shopping Centre's Stirling Shines movement.

The campaign celebrates the achievements of local talent and gives them the chance to shine.

The reveal comes ahead of the Women's World Cup in France next month, where the 24-year-old striker hopes to play a key part in the Scotland women's national team.

Ahead of the competition, Brown flew home from Sweden to take part in a photoshoot at Hampden Park.

She said: "I was honoured and proud to be invited to take part in the campaign.

"It was wonderful coming back home to where it all began, and having the opportunity to revisit Hampden Park was particularly special.

"This is the first fashion shoot I have done, but I loved every minute of it. 

"It was a real treat being styled by the team at Thistles and showcasing the new season collections."

'We couldn't be more thrilled to be celebrating her achievements through the Stirling Shines campaign and wish her and the entire Scotland national women's team every success with the World Cup this June.'
Thistles centre director Gary Turnbull

Thistles centre director Gary Turnbull added: "What an inspiration Fiona is. She is a wonderful ambassador for Thistles and for the whole of Scotland.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be celebrating her achievements through the Stirling Shines campaign and wish her and the entire Scotland national women's team every success with the World Cup this June.

"We will be cheering them on along with the rest of the nation."

Brown's love of football was forged at a young age. From the age of five, she attended an after-school club run by Active Stirling and it was there that her passion for the beautiful game was first ignited.

Following winning performances with Stirling Girls and Stenhousemuir Girls, Brown caught the attention of SFA youth-level coaches and advanced to the Scotland women's U15 national team.

She then progressed from the Celtic FC Girls' Academy to the club's first team, where she remained for three seasons before signing with Glasgow City.

Brown, who competed in the UEFA Women's Champions League with her Glasgow teammates, bode farewell to Scotland in 2017.

After a year with Eskilstuna United, she then signed with FC Rosengard where she currently remains.

The countdown is now on for the FIFA Women's World Cup, and Brown - who has over 30 caps for Scotland - has got her sights firmly set on the prize ahead of the group showdown with England, Japan and Argentina.

'Everyone in the team has never been more ready for this World Cup and we want the entire nation to get behind us.'
Fiona Brown

Brown said: "You know the World Cup will always be a challenge, but we are feeling positive.

"We have an unbelievable fan base who give us amazing support and thousands of fans regularly travel to our games which makes a massive difference.

"Everyone in the team has never been more ready for this World Cup and we want the entire nation to get behind us.

"The national team has been through disappointments and near misses, but there has never been a problem with our team spirit.

"We have an unbreakable Scottish mentality of togetherness and every one of us is collectively fighting for the team.

"I was at my brother Ian's wedding in Crieff the day of the World Cup draws.

"Half way through the wedding dinner we were all glued to the television. We couldn't believe it when England was announced first, followed by Japan and Argentina.

"The wedding party went wild.

"All of my family will be coming to support the team and excitement levels could not be any higher."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.