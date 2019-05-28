Bradley Welsh murder police seal off and search car park

The 48-year-old T2 Trainspotting actor was shot in the head outside his Edinburgh home in April.

Police are searching a car park as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of Bradley Welsh.

The T2 Trainspotting actor died after being shot in the head outside his home in Edinburgh on April 17.

A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder.

Police have now cordoned off Bavelaw Road Car Park in Balerno as part of their inquiries.

A spokeswoman said: "Officers are currently in attendance in the Balerno area of Edinburgh as part of ongoing inquiries into the murder of Bradley Welsh on April 17.

"Bavelaw Road Car Park is currently closed and the public are thanked for their cooperation during this time."

Mr Welsh, who was 48, starred alongside Ewan McGregor and Robert Carlyle in T2 Trainspotting, playing a gangland figure.

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh paid tribute to his "beautiful friend" on Twitter following news of the death.

