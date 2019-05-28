Husband's plea for bigger windows so he can fit in bedroom

The North Berwick couple have appealed after being refused planning permission.

Coastal: A number of properties in Victoria Road are listed. Google 2019

A husband and wife are pleading with government ministers to let them put bigger windows in their cottage so he can fit in their bedroom.

The couple, who own a listed building cottage overlooking the beach in North Berwick, were refused planning permission to put a large dormer window in their first-floor bedroom.

East Lothian Council's planners ruled the new window out as a "dominant and incongruous" feature in the beachside cottage.

However, in an appeal currently being investigated by a Scottish Government reporter, representatives of the homeowners urged them to overrule the local authority.

They said the husband is 6ft 2in and can manage to get into the bedroom "but must crouch down to get around the bed without hitting his head on the coomb ceiling created by the small styled dormers".

They added that replacing the current smaller dormer windows with one larger one would create a more "suitable" space for the couple.

Seaside: The property overlooks the beach. Google 2019

Rejecting the planned changes to the cottage, which is on Victoria Road, the council's planners said the dormer window would be visible from public views from West Bay beach, describing it as a radical change.

They said the category C Listed building had special architectural and historic interest.

The 19th-century cottage is listed as category C because of its lower eaves, which are deemed of special interest by Historic Environment Scotland.

It is one of a number of residential properties on the street which are listed.

The reporter is due to make a decision on the case by the middle of July.

Story by local democracy reporter Marie Sharp

