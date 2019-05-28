Bogus taxi driver and friend jailed for New Year rape

Abel Muntean, 19, and Raul Covaci Novac, 34, have been warned to expect a lengthy prison term.

Rapists: Raul Covaci Novac and Abel Muntean are facing a lengthy jail sentence. Police Scotland

Two men are facing a lengthy jail sentence for raping a teenager after New Year celebrations in Fife.

The 18-year-old victim was abducted after getting into a vehicle she believed to be a taxi outside a nightclub in Kirkcaldy on January 1, 2017.

Instead of being taken home, Abel Muntean, 19, drove to the esplanade and raped her.

He then took the teen to an address in the town, where she was then raped by Raul Covaci Novac, 34.

The victim, who was reported as a missing person, told a court jury she blacked out after Muntean offered her a drink of Jack Daniel's.

She stated: "I can't remember anything after that."

She said her next memory was waking up naked in a bed in a strange house.

She added: "My body was in agony."

'You have both been convicted of appalling crimes involving the abduction and rape of a woman.' Lord Uist

Despite denying the offences, on Monday both Muntean and Novac were convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Lord Uist stated: "You have both been convicted of appalling crimes involving the abduction and rape of a woman.

"In your case Abel Muntean, you have been convicted by the jury of rape committed by yourself and being an accessory to the rape committed by the second accused.

"This kind of violence against women cannot be tolerated in any civilised society.

"Each of you should be in no doubt that in due course you will be sentenced to lengthy terms of imprisonment."

Muntean, of Glenrothes, and Novac, who returned to Romania after he was freed on bail but was brought back to Scotland after he was later traced in Ireland, were both placed on the Sex Offenders' Register ahead of their sentencing in July.

'These two men preyed on a young, vulnerable woman who was simply looking to get home after celebrating the New Year.' Detective sergeant Calum Lawrie

Detective sergeant Calum Lawrie said: "These two men preyed on a young, vulnerable woman who was simply looking to get home after celebrating the New Year.

"Instead she was duped into entering a vehicle she believed to be a taxi, taken to a property against her will and was subjected to a number of violent, horrific attacks.

"I commend her bravery in coming forward to report these assaults and her strength in going through these traumatic events again when the pair denied what they had done. I hope she can find some comfort in their convictions.

"Muntean knowingly pretended to be a taxi driver and along with Novac carried out a calculated and brutal attack, and they will receive custodial sentences as a result.

"We will always do everything possible to thoroughly investigate any report of sexual assault or rape we receive, providing specialist support to the victim and working tirelessly to put those responsible before the courts."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.